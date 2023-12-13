Liverpool blamed for crazy Chelsea spending, with two mega-money flops singled out

Glen Johnson has claimed that Liverpool have ‘cost Chelsea a lot of money’ after they drove up the price of summer signing Moises Caicedo.

The Premier League rivals were both battling to sign the Ecuador international from Brighton in the summer before he ended up joining the Blues for an eye-watering £115m.

Liverpool had a £110m bid accepted for Caicedo but Todd Boehly was determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge. However, the midfielder is yet to live up to his huge price tag.

Caicedo has made 14 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season. He is yet to make a goal contribution and the London club have lost seven of those matches.

The 22-year-old has proved he is a top player after shining with Brighton, though, so he could still turn out to be a good addition for Mauricio Pochettino in the long term.

Johnson doesn’t think he’s that good, however, and also questioned why Chelsea spent so much on another big-money addition in Mykahylo Mudryk.

Johnson says Chelsea overpaid for Caicedo, Mudryk

Speaking about Caicedo in a recent interview, Johnson said: “He’s a bloody good player, but I don’t think he’s living up to the massive hype when Liverpool and Chelsea were fighting over him and it was talk of the town.

“What I think Liverpool have done there is cost Chelsea a hell of a lot more money and I don’t think he’s living up to that hype.

“He’s a good player. Was he worth the price tag? Probably not.

“Brighton only had one chance to sell him, so they obviously tried to ride that hype to get as much money as they possibly could for him, but for me, he’s not living up to that hype. I would still say he’s a good signing, but not for that price.”

Johnson is equally disappointed with Mudryk, who cost Chelsea £89m after they beat Arsenal to his signature.

“Unfortunately, you’d have to say he’s been greatly disappointing when you consider the attributes he’s got. For a player with blistering speed and trickery, he doesn’t seem to use it,” Johnson added.

“He came for a lot of money, which isn’t his fault, but I definitely thought we’d have seen a hell of a lot more from him.

“It’s frustrating because it looks as if he has it all, but he doesn’t have the end product at the moment.

“We were hoping that he would get a couple of goals and kick on, but then he did score a few and he still didn’t kick on. He’s been frustrating overall.”

