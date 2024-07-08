Liverpool look set to be rapidly overtaken by Manchester City in the race to sign Anthony Gordon this summer amid claims Pep Guardiola is willing to sacrifice a big-name star to help in his quest to land the Newcastle winger.

Gordon is high on the Merseysiders’ wish list this summer after a sublime first full season at St James’ Park, where he scored 12 goals and added 11 assists with his direct running style that not only also won a plethora of penalties, but also saw the 23-year-old crowned as the Newcastle United Player of the Year.

However, with the Magpies needing to make some sales last weekend to fall within Profit and Sustainability Rules, Gordon was one player the club were forced into holding talks over. As a result, preliminary discussions were held Liverpool over a potential swap deal involving Jarell Quansah, though the deal did not suit the Reds and the transfer never really got off the ground.

And while Newcastle ultimately managed to avoid a points penalty by selling Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool do still maintain an interest in signing Gordon this summer and could look into the possibility of resurrecting their interest later in the window.

Furthermore, and while Gordon himself remains happy at St James’ Park, he is also well aware of Liverpool’s interest in him and has opened the door to a possible return to Merseyside if the Reds can strike on a deal.

Man City ready to sacrifice Jack Grealish to land Anthony Gordon

And while Newcastle are planning to have Gordon in their side this upcoming season, and also by underlining their commitment to him by offering him a new deal, their chances of retaining his services have suffered another blow after it emerged on Sunday that Manchester City were ready to firmly enter the race to sign him.

Per the report, Guardiola is on the lookout for a more direct winger this season and believes Gordon fits the profile. Furthermore, the likely £100m valuation on his head, while seen as something of an obstacle to Liverpool, is unlikely to deter Man City from making an approach.

Such a move would represent a club-equalling transfer record for the Cityzens, matching the fee they paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish back in summer 2021.

The 28-year-old, though, has fallen down the pecking order under Guardiola last season, making just 20 Premier League appearances last season and scoring just three goals along the way.

Indeed, over his three seasons at the Etihad, Grealish has managed a disappointing 14 goals from 125 appearances, failing to take his game on to the levels Guardiola had hoped for and certainly demands.

Guardiola ready to move disappointing Man City star on

His loss of form also saw the player fall out of favour from the England squad, having been overlooked by Gareth Southgate for a place in their Euro 2024 party.

Ironically, the man who effectively took his left-wing berth for his country may also now take his place at club level too.

And according to Football Insider, City are to put Grealish up for sale this summer after Guardiola decided he had run out of patience with the 36-times capped England winger.

While still very popular in the City dressing room, it’s reported that Guardiola believes he can still claw back a large portion of the fee they paid for him three summers ago.

Any money raised will be pumped straight back into the side and on his likely replacement. And while Guardiola has looked towards the likes of Nico Williams, it is Gordon who seemingly tops his wishlist.

Grealish has tentatively been linked with a return to former club Aston Villa, who can offer Champions League football in 2024/25.