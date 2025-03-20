Liverpool hopes of adding Alexander Isak to their squad this summer and completing what could be a British record transfer have suffered a significant blow amid claims that the Newcastle striker will soon be offered an extraordinary new deal to stay at Newcastle – and with the Reds now ready to pursue a Plan B option as a result.

The Swede has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football after a brilliant season on Tyneside, where his 23 goals in 33 appearances have helped Newcastle end a 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy after they deservedly beat Liverpool 2-1 in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. But while celebrations on Tyneside are still going on and the headaches only just receding, supporters will be hoping the trophy success can now help keep Eddie Howe’s star men in situ.

Given Isak has also contributed five assists this season – giving him a goal contribution every 93.32 minutes he’s on the field across the 2024/25 campaign – it’s easy to see why the 25-year-old is in such high demand.

Indeed, Arsenal are long-term admirers of the player and we can confirm the Gunners are looking into a possible deal to bring him to north London.

Recently though it has been suggested that Liverpool are readying an offer of their own for Isak, with Fabrizio Romano among the trusted sources to confirm the Merseysiders’ interest in bringing the 50-times capped star to Anfield in what would prove a club-record deal.

But amid the growing interest in their prized asset, another transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed the Magpies are planning to launch their own mega-money bid to tie down the player’s future and secure his future on Tyneside.

Writing for TBR Football, Bailey claims Newcastle are prepared to ‘deviate’ from their existing wage structure in an attempt to retain the 25-year-old. And while the star’s current contract worth £120,000 per week does not expire until 2028, the Geordies are willing to make their star man their top earner.

And with Newcastle regarding Isak as one of the world’s best strikers, it’s reported that sources acknowledge that his pay packet isn’t reflective of such a lofty status and are now willing to give him a deal in excess of the £150,000 a week earned by captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool could turn to Plan B after being priced out of Isak race

That could be as much as double his current package; a move which would make comfortably make Isak the Magpies’ best-paid star and potentially give Liverpool a big issue given the enormous £130m-plus transfer fee the player would demand.

While Liverpool would be able to match the wages on offer at St James’ Park – Mo Salah, their top earner, currently takes home £350,000 a week – the overall package for the Swede, when factoring in a £130m transfer fee and on a deal over five years, would set the Merseysiders back a staggering £192.4m (€230m, $249.2m).

As a result, Liverpool owners FSG could decide instead to pursue a more cost-effective option and one of those names who now figures highly on their wishlist is Julian Alvarez.

And while it would also take a package in excess of £100m to convince Atletico Madrid to sell a player whom they only signed last summer, the Reds could look to reduce their outlay by offering the Spanish giants their pick of Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez – two players of interest to Diego Simeone – in exchange.

Furthermore, Liverpool interest in the former Man City striker actually dates back to the Jurgen Klopp era when the German and technical director Julian Ward identified him as a potential target while the 42-cap Argentina international was making his name with River Plate.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also looking to prioritise the signing of a new left-back this summer, though plans to bring in Milos Kerkez have suffered a blow after Bournemouth’s huge asking price was revealed and with James Pearce naming a Plan B option who now looks set to take centre stage.

A big summer transfer shake-up at Anfield though does look on the cards. That’s after reports in Spain claimed Slot has targeted the captures of three world-class stars, with the triple swoop set to cost an eye-watering €300m (£252m, $327m).

Some of those additions could be funded by the sale of Nunez, with the Uruguayan having slipped down the pecking order under Slot this season.

Now, while on international duty with Uruguay, Nunez has admitted he is far from happy at his current situation, though having also stated why he will not give up without a fight to salvage his Anfield career.

A refresh is needed, especially given Jamie Carragher has claimed Slot ‘does not trust four or five players’ in his Liverpool squad.

