Liverpool board have clear intentions over future of Salah

No amount of money offered for Mohamed Salah will convince Liverpool to sell their star player this summer, a report claims.

The Egyptian has proved an absolute revelation this season, having scored 40 goals in all competitions and is now just seven away from Ian Rush’s record of 47 goals in a single season for the Liverpool.

His form has led to growing claims that one of the world’s super-powers will launch a huge offer for him, with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City and, more farcically, Manchester United all credited with an interest in him.

However, after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barca back in January for £142million, Liverpool have absolutely no intention of allowing another key star to depart.

A report in the Daily Mirror claims the Reds board are adamant that no amount of money will convince them to sell a player they firmly believe is happy to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

That report flies in the face of claims from former Premier League striker Mido, who believes Salah would jump at the chance to join Real Madrid if they came calling.

“Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2,” Mido told King Fut.

“I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level. Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths.

“I know many people will disagree with this, but in my opinion, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the history of Egyptian football.

“Salah’s mentality is much better than mine. When I was young I did not get any advice, and this would come to hurt me later on.

“We could see how strong he was mentally with the way he handled himself when he didn’t play at Chelsea.”

The report in the Mirror insists Liverpool are certain that Salah will stay, while the player is expected to be rewarded for his incredible form with a bumper new deal.

It also claims Liverpool plan to build their team around the Egyptian and have made deals for Thomas Lemar and Jorginho their No 1 focuses of the summer.

