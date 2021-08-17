Liverpool will net a tidy six-figure sum if Ben Davies wins promotion with Sheffield United this season, according to a report.

The Reds have sent the defender on loan to South Yorkshire for the new season, following his recent struggles. Former Preston man Davies made the shock move to Anfield in January. He did so in the hope of filling in amid Liverpool’s injury struggles last season, but he has still not made his debut.

Instead, bench appearances were his best achievements as regards game time.

As such, Liverpool have sent the 26-year-old to Bramall Lane. Davies admitted that he has missed the thrill of game day and will look to form a key part of United’s promotion-targeting team.

The Daily Mirror has now reported the specifics of the deal. United have reportedly paid Liverpool £500,000 to sign Davies on the temporary deal.

However, if the Blades make an immediate return to the Premier League, the Reds will net another £500,000.

Still, that is as far as Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has gone. Indeed, he has not permitted United an option to buy Davies at the end of the season.

Although, Davies’ chances of entering the Liverpool fold look slim if their current options remain fit.

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term contract, shortly after Ibrahima Konate’s move to Anfield. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are further options for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Davies, though, has significant Championship experience after racking up 129 appearances in the second tier.

Ben Davies admits Sheff Utd excitement

Speaking after sealing his move, Davies admitted he is looking forward to getting back to match action.

“I just missed matchdays really, the buzz.

“And especially having fans in this year, it will have been a long time since I’ve played a proper matchday with fans.

“So that’s part of the excitement of coming here and hopefully having a successful year.”