Anthony Gordon wants to ‘explore his options to leave’ Newcastle this summer amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45m in the summer of 2023 and has 39 goals and 28 assists in 152 appearances for the club.

But after pushing for a move away from the club two years ago, Gordon has lacked the consistency he showed in his debut season to spark interest from Liverpool.

He delivered in the Champions League this season, scoring ten goals, but has managed just six in the Premier League to go with two assists as his drop-off has mirrored that of Newcastle in general as they sit 14th in the table with Eddie Howe under pressure to keep his job, if indeed he doesn’t ‘resign’ before he’s sacked.

And The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has revealed that while Gordon is yet to tell Newcastle he wants to leave, ‘the feeling inside St James’ Park is that the winger will seek a move in the summer and the club are aware of potential interest from England and Europe’.

Gordon is said to be ‘keen to get his future sorted before the World Cup’ and the Newcastle hierarchy are therefore ‘braced for bids to come early in the summer’.

Our sources indicated earlier this week that Gordon is ‘firmly back in the frame’ to join Liverpool, who are ‘once again seriously considering’ a move for the 25-year-old on the back of Hugo Ekitike tearing his Achilles tendon in the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday ahead of nine months out on the treatment table.

We’ve been told that Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also made contact with Gordon’s representatives, but the player has long made no secret of his desire to play at Anfield following his earlier move from local rivals Everton.

Edwards adds that there has ‘been some frustration internally’ about Gordon’s inability to transfer his Champions League form to the Premier League and although there has been ‘no falling out behind the scenes’ it ‘seems the player feels he has outgrown Newcastle’.

CEO David Hopkinson has made it clear that any player wanting to leave will do so ‘on terms that benefit the club’ and Gordon being allowed to leave would block the exit of Sandro Tonali or any other wantaway players as ‘Newcastle would not need to sell another crown jewel to fund their summer recruitment’.

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Liverpool open transfer net wide after Ekitike blow

Liverpool had already been planning to strengthen in wide areas as they look to replace Mohamed Salah. Yan Diomande and Francisco Conceicao had been identified as leading options, with sources revealing way back in December that the RB Leipzig star has been identified as a player they have concrete interest in.

And TEAMtalk understands that Ekitike’s long-term injury has now accelerated plans to bring in an additional forward, with Gordon one of several options being considered.

Jarrod Bowen, Harry Wilson and Bazoumana Toure should not be ruled out as potential targets as the summer window approaches.