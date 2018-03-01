Liverpool boosted as £60m Real Madrid duo seek to join Reds

Liverpool have been given the green light to pursue two signings from Real Madrid this summer after the duo reportedly outlined their desires to join the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to be major players in the transfer market this summer, with a new goalkeeper and a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho on their shopping list.

And despite strong interest in Roma keeper Alisson Becker, the Reds could also find a willing answer in Real’s Keylor Navas, if reports are to be believed.

According to sources in Spain, the Costa Rican is so disgruntled by the club’s ongoing quest to replace him that he has already told teammate Cristiano Ronaldo he wants out this summer.

And Spanish outlet Diario Gol believe the former Levante stopper has informed Ronaldo he wants to make Liverpool his next club.

Real are exploring the possibility of signing Alisson themselves, while David De Gea, Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris remain other options to the big-spending LaLiga giants.

Whomever they sign, however, it paints a pretty bleak picture for Navas, who looks set to depart the Bernabeu for a fee of around £30million.

And according to reports, Navas isn’t the only Real Madrid star making a move to Liverpool their top focus this summer; midfield star Dani Ceballos, who has made just two starts in LaLiga this summer, has also told the club he wants to be allowed to move to Anfield.

The former Celta Vigo man has reportedly been given the green light to make the move to Anfield in an initial loan deal, though Liverpool could look to sign the Spain U21 international – and potential Coutinho replacement – in a permanent £30million deal.

