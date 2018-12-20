Liverpool boosted as key man returns for Friday night Wolves clash
Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner returns to the squad for Friday night’s Premier League trip to Wolves.
The Reds vice-captain was left out of Sunday’s victory over Manchester United as a precaution due to a minor hamstring issue but trained this week.
Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot) is not expected to be fit until Boxing Day so Nathaniel Clyne looks set to continue deputising.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have promoted a 16-year-old defender to first-team training after he impressed staff at the club. Read the full story here…