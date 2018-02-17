Liverpool boosted as Ronaldo pushes £106m star towards exit

Liverpool could reportedly look to take advantage of Isco’s alleged falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo by bringing the €120m-rated playmaker to Anfield this summer.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Ronaldo has held talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over the club’s summer transfer plans – and it’s claimed the Portuguese superstar has urged the club to cash in on Spain star Isco.

The defending European champions look a good bet to make the last eight of the Champions League having beaten PSG 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 clash, but the defence of their La Liga crown has been largely forgettable – leaving the club looking to make wholesale changes over the summer.

With a number of big-money players linked with a move to the Bernabeu, there has been plenty of speculation about which stars could be asked to leave to make way for the new broom.

And according to Diario Gol, Ronaldo has urged Real to cash in on Isco, with the player failing to find his best form on a consistent basis.

Isco has been strongly linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs over the years, with Manchester United most strongly linked. But with Jose Mourinho’s recent admission that he does not want to bolster his attack this summer, it’s suggested Liverpool could look to bring the player to Anfield as they seek a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

It was reported on Thursday that Liverpool saw efforts to prise Marco Asensio from Real Madrid fail last month – but they could have more joy if they switch their attentions to Isco, who could be allowed to leave for a bid of around €120million (£106m) by Real.

The 25-year-old has contributed six goals and five assists in 28 appearances in all competitions this campaign and news of his potential availability could persuade Jurgen Klopp to switch focus from Asensio, if the reports are to be believed.

