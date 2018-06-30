Liverpool boosted as top target sees asking price cut to £26.5m

Liverpool are being tipped to launch a move for Jasper Cillessen after the La Liga giants reportedly reduced his asking price to €30m.

The Jurgen Klopp target is expected to return to Catalonia next week for the start of pre-season and Sport claim he will inform Barca officials he wants to leave the Camp Nou.

The Holland goalkeeper has been a reliable understudy to Barca No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen over the past two years, but he now wants to get more game time – and a move to Anfield now looks very much on the cards.

Liverpool have been linked with the former Ajax man with Mundo Deportivo last month claiming that the Reds had approached the La Liga giants over the possibility of gaining his services

Klopp has a goalkeeper at the top of their wishlist following Loris Karius’ terrible performance in their 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Cillessen has a €60m release clause in his contract, but Barca are now expected to listen to offers in the region of €30m for the player who made just 11 appearances last season.

And the £26.5million asking price is sure to attract Liverpool’s attentions.

Last month Cillessen, who has also been mentioned as a target for Chelsea, admitted his future was up in the air, but claimed he would wait until July 16 to see what Barcelona’s stance on him was.

“I think that I played well in the matches I had in the Copa del Rey,” Cillessen, who has also been linked with Chelsea, told Fox Sports.

“I need to wait patiently. The only thing I know is that Barcelona won’t sell me.

“Arsenal and Liverpool aren’t bad clubs but if Barcelona say, ‘We love you’, then I’ll accept their decision and continue there.

“I’ll wait until we return on the 16th July to see what they’ve decided.”

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.