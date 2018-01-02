Liverpool boss gives thoughts on Nike’s Coutinho blunder

Jurgen Klopp has brushed aside questions about Philippe Coutinho appearing on the Nike website as a Barcelona player.

Nike advertised Coutinho as a Barca player and even gave fans the chance to get the Brazilian playmaker’s name printed on the back of their shirts.

Coutinho remains a Liverpool player, for now, despite Barcelona’s best efforts to land him in the summer, while they are also expected to move for him again this month.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan giants have made an another offer for Coutinho.

The Reds have not been impressed by Nike’s blunder, although Klopp would not really be drawn on it when asked his opinion.

He said: “I heard about it. I couldn’t be less interested in anything in the world. But somebody told me and I thought ‘wow’. Top story.”

Coutinho, who missed the win at Burnley on New Year’s Day with a thigh injury, is still keen on moving to Spain but continues to impress Klopp with his attitude and has been in excellent form for the Reds this season.