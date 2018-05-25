Klopp will not ‘do a Mourinho’ as he makes virtuous Liverpool promise

Jurgen Klopp has made a crucial promise to his Liverpool players ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final with Real Madrid.

Klopp, who will hold his final press conference in Kiev at 3.15pm on Friday, says he is a man who can take the pressure as the German bids to stop Real Madrid from winning a third straight Champions League final.

Klopp has named his 24-man squad to take on Real and Emre Can has been included in the squad for what could be his 167th and final appearance for the Reds, before an expected free transfer to Juventus is wrapped up next week.

The Reds will be without the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, who have all been ruled out by season-ending injuries, for the showdown with the two-time reigning champions.

And Klopp has promised that he will take the flak if his side fail to perform against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

“I can take the pressure, I really can take it. I don’t know why, but I can take the pressure,” Klopp told Robbie Fowler in a video interview with the Mirror.

“Another little agreement with my players: for the good performance, they are responsible. For the bad performance, I am responsible. That is really important.

“Football players need someone around who is there for them in the decisive moments, and I really feel that is my job to do.”

Jurgen Klopp’s finals record explained: Pragmatism v idealism?

Klopp’s attitude is certainly in marked contract to his opposite number at Manchester United Jose Mourinho, who has thrown several of his players under the bus this season.

Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have all been the victims of verbal attacks from the United manager this season, but Klopp has vowed not to go down that path.