Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names one job he would consider

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that while he would consider the Germany job in the future, he isn’t available right now.

Klopp was linked with taking over his national team in the summer after they crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, although it has since been confirmed that Joachim Low will continue to lead the side until the next World Cup.

Speaking to German outlet Welt am Sonntag, Klopp said: “Should I be asked at some point and I’m available, then I would think about it.

“But am I thinking about it right now, in my current situation being tied to Liverpool for the next four years and only because Germany have just played a bad World Cup?

“No. I’m not available.”

Klopp, who is under contract until 2022, watched on with delight as his Liverpool side opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over West Ham earlier today.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.