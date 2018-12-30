Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will not be taken for an idiot

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is not “an idiot” and is taking nothing for granted despite their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

A devastating 5-1 win over Arsenal, coupled with Tottenham losing 3-1 at home to Wolves, extended the Reds’ advantage at the top.

Third-placed Manchester City have the chance to cut their 10-point deficit with a win at Southampton on Sunday before they host Klopp’s side on Thursday in a game they arguably have to win.

Despite extending their unbeaten start to 20 matches the Liverpool manager is not getting ahead of himself.

“I would really love that we switch and you all come here and I come there,” he said when asked about their nine-point cushion.

“In our case, by the way, tomorrow it (the gap) will be seven and when we play against Man City it could be four. It’s possible.

“I’m not the smartest person in the world but I’m really not an idiot – not always, at least.

“It’s absolutely not important how many points you are ahead in December, even in the end of December.”

Klopp has so far done a good job of keeping a lid on title talk, but with the tide turning further in his side’s favour this weekend he knows if will be more difficult – especially if they get a result at the Etihad Stadium.

He insists knowing the Tottenham result before they kicked off at Anfield made no difference.

“Before the game we heard because it was on all the screens about the result of Tottenham. Did you think the party started already?” he added.

“I didn’t see a smile on any faces in the dressing room. Just see it (the result) and then go on.

“In the moment it feels like a marathon what we are running. Before the marathon: the weather is brilliant, new trainers, new shirt, new everything.

“The people say, ‘You will win today’ but first I have to run. The people all around us are buzzing and one guy has to run. We have to run. That’s what we try as good as possible.”