Liverpool boss Klopp tipped to make daring £70m raid for Arsenal star misused by Arteta

Jurgen Klopp has been told why a move to sign Arsenal star Ben White would tick plenty of boxes for Liverpool and how the versatile England defender would become a ‘first-choice pick’ at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are pulling together their plans for the January window with another midfield arrival, together with a new centre-half signing at the forefront of their plans. Liverpool signed four new midfielders in the summer after seeing six depart. But while three of those in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have quickly made an impact, a fourth in Waturu Endo is seen as little more than a squad player.

As a result, Liverpool are very much in the market to add another defensive midfielder to their ranks in the upcoming window which officially opens for business in just 53 days time.

But Liverpool are also keen to strengthen their defence too and initially hoped to sign a new centre-half during the summer, only for their plans to be put on the backburner.

Now that is back on the agenda and Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claimed talks were underway over a cut-price deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, who has a £52m exit clause in his deal.

However, it’s also claimed Klopp is an admirer of versatile Arsenal star White.

The 26-year-old defender is now in his third season at Arsenal, having moved in a £50m deal back in summer 2021. Capped four times by England, White is one of those rare players who has played at every level from League Two right through to the Champions League.

But having made his name as a centre-half, White has been turned into a right-back under the command of Mikel Arteta.

Klopp told Ben White would be first choice at Liverpool

And while he has not let anyone down at Arsenal playing there, he has never quite looked truly settled in the role with his game still best suited as a centre-half.

However, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes firmly established as first-choice pairing, White has not even been called upon to fill in whenever the duo have missed out through either injury or suspension.

As a result, there is a school of theory that suggests White needs to move away from Arsenal to play in his preferred position. And together with Klopp’s need to sign a new centre-half, two pundits have explained why a prospective move – albeit one that is unlikely – would suit both parties.

“He’s proven himself and is young enough to be able to bring something to the Liverpool team. We need to bring in players like that to make the backline stronger,” a caller suggested on BBC Radio Five.

Responding to that claim, Savage agreed, and wondered what offer it would take for Klopp to get Arteta’s attention.

“Would Ben White make Liverpool stronger in that position? I think he has played the majority at right-back for Arsenal. Ben White would be first-choice. How much would he cost? They paid £50m for him, and he is playing in a team that challenged Man City last season and only lost one game in the league this season, how much would he cost?”

Sutton, when asked by Savage if Arsenal would sell if offered ‘£70 million’, added: “This is irrelevant. Not at this moment in time.”

Arsenal star being misused by Mikel Arteta

Sutton’s theory is a sound one, given Arsenal are currently locked in talks at extending White’s deal at Emirates Stadium.

How good a player is he at right-back though? Granted, he is a solid defender, who knows how to tackle and has a great understanding of the game. But does he get forward and is as attack-minded as some of his rivals in the position? Not really, but then that is simply not his game and White is being misused by Arteta instead of letting him thrive as the excellent central defender he is.

As such, a move away from Arsenal would certainly tick a lot of boxes for Liverpool and White. However, the player does appear settled at Arsenal and content to play his role in the side where he is clearly appreciated by Arteta.

A new deal will, of course, put paid to any suggestions, albeit only small ones, that White could be lured away and Arsenal could be tempted to sell.

His current arrangement ends in 2026 with reports claiming Arsenal want to extend his stay by a further two years and offer White a sizeable pay-rise in the process.

White has played 101 times for Arsenal, scoring three goals.

