Liverpool boss Klopp admits admiration for ‘fantastic’ Ajax star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a move for young Ajax star Kasper Dolberg, describing the forward as ‘a fantastic player.’

The 19-year-old has been in top form for the Eredivisie side the season, scoring 13 times while also setting up his team-mates on six occasions.

His impressive form has attracted interest from the European’s elite clubs, with Premier League sides said to have scouted the youngster already this season. Man City scout Sebastian Arnesen admitted to watching the forward, declaring: “He is so special, and therefore he is of course also on the radar.”

And Klopp has joined in with the praise, telling Danish publication Ekstra Bladet of his admiration for the youngster.

“Who doesn’t know Kasper Dolberg? You can’t play at Ajax without being noticed,” he said. “Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player.

“I love Danish players. I had Leon Andreasen at Mainz, he was a monster. I also have fond memories of Bo Svensson. And Mohamed Zidan – he is probably half Danish, because his wife is Danish!

“But it’s not that they are Danes, it is all about their qualities.”

“We were very interested in [Christian] Eriksen, but we had to choose between him [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Kevin] De Bruyne,” he said. “Eriksen is a great player. Everyone would love to have him on their team.

“At that time we had three players, we went after – Henrikh Mkhitariyan, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen. We scouted all three very intensely, but we knew we could only get one. We were happy to get Mkhitaryan.

“Since then, Christian Eriksen has taken a great step at Tottenham. He’s very strong.”

Despite his praise for the Denmark international, he noted he had no interest in the midfielder, saying: “No, we would not act in that way towards Tottenham.”