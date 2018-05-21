Liverpool boss Klopp aims slight at CL opponents Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that if there was a market for experience, Real Madrid could sell it and be ‘even more rich’.

Liverpool travel to Kiev to take on Real Madrid on Saturday in the Champions League final, having beaten Roma in the semi-finals.

And while the Reds’ boss is pleased with his team’s preparation, he knows that Liverpool are up against an experienced side.

Klopp told reporters at Monday’s media day: “It’s a very good moment for the club, for the boys.

“The way we finished the season and the time we’ve had to prepare for the final.

“We didn’t have to press everything into three sessions or rush things.

“From tomorrow on we have three more sessions.

“It’s been a very exciting journey, now we want to bring it to the best end. “It’s a fact that Real Madrid is more experienced,” he continued. “If only there was an experience market they could sell it and be more rich. “It’s important to have experience in life, in football, but you can level it. “We haven’t been together as long as them. As a group they are very strong, they’ve won it for the two previous years with the same team but this is football, we have a chance, let’s go there and try.”

