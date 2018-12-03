Liverpool boss Klopp charged by FA following theatrics against Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged after he raced onto the pitch to celebrate his side’s Merseyside derby winner on Sunday.

The German was overjoyed by Divock Origi’s 96th-minute goal and ran over to Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He apologised for his actions but the Football Association announced on Monday afternoon that he had been charged with misconduct.

Klopp has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

The former Dortmund boss said after the match: “I didn’t want to run. It was not in my plan.

“I didn’t want to run to Ali, I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened. The more important things happened during the 95 minutes.

“Immediately after the game I apologised to (Everton boss) Marco Silva when we spoke to each other.”

Silva said he did not hear an apology from Klopp, and added: “To be honest I didn’t see (Klopp’s run). I don’t know what he did and the way he did it.

“It was a lucky day for him this afternoon but that is football. I don’t think he expected anything like that either.

“I cannot say it was disrespectful because I didn’t see, when I see that moment maybe I can speak more about that situation.”