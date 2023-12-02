Liverpool boss Klopp in complete awe of ‘one of the Premier League greats’ Arsenal allowed to leave for nothing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken in glowing terms about Fulham winger Willian ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Brazil international will be key to the Cottagers getting anything at Merseyside on Sunday, having become a key player for Marco Silva’s men, and Klopp is well aware of the threat Willian poses.

The attacker joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a free transfer back in the summer of 2020, having scored 63 goals in 339 appearances for the Blues in seven years at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian was brought in to provide valuable experience to a young Gunners side, with Mikel Arteta and Edu handing him a lucrative deal to lure him from west London to north.

However, Willian ended up being a disastrous signing at The Emirates, only scoring once in 37 outings and he was deemed a massive flop.

Indeed, after only one season as an Arsenal player, the 35-year-old saw his contract terminated by mutual consent.

After a spell back in his homeland with Corinthians, Willian found himself back in England when Fulham snapped him up on a one-year contract in 2022 and then renewed that deal over the summer.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Liverpool: Surprise No.1, no Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk

Klopp a big admirer of Willian talents

And it’s fair to say that Liverpool chief Klopp is a big fan ahead of the former Gunner and feels he is one of the Premier League greats.

Speaking about Fulham’s attack ahead of Sunday’s game, Klopp told the club’s official website: “How they set it up with, I don’t know, [Raul] Jimenez now up front or whoever will play, or [Carlos] Vinicius and then you have one of the greatest players the Premier League ever saw still going and going and going [Willian].”

Willian makes no mistake from the spot! 🇧🇷❄️ pic.twitter.com/OsETWWxJXA — Mail Sport (@MailSport) November 27, 2023

There were certainly many eyebrows raised when Fulham opted to bring Willian back to the Premier League but he has already proven his worth to the Cottagers.

He has three goals this season and still remains a major attacking force that the Reds will have to account for.

Klopp’s men need to keep up their recent good form and snatch all three points this weekend, especially with Manchester City and Arsenal having favourable match-ups when they take on injury-hit Tottenham and Wolves at home respectively.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfers: Schmadtke recommends ‘explosive’ attacker to Klopp for Firmino-style role