Liverpool are interested in making a shock January move for a Brighton star, according to the latest reports.

Liga Financial claims that Jurgen Klopp is keen on adding an attacking central midfield player to his ranks in the upcoming transfer window.

As a result, Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has been targeted as a potential January addition in order to boost squad depth.

Gross made an instant impression upon his arrival from Ingolstadt in a £3m deal last summer. He amassed 7 goals and 8 assists en-route to being named the Seagulls’ Player of the Season.

The German is viewed as a cheaper alternative to the likes of Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar and Kerem Demirbay – who have all been linked with a move to Anfield.

Despite the face Gross only signed a new deal a few weeks back, it is thought that a bid of around £15million could be enough to get Brighton to sell.