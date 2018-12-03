Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tried to play down running onto the pitch to celebrate a last-minute Merseyside derby winner but may face FA disciplinary action.

A blunder by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saw substitute Divock Origi clinch a 1-0 win deep into stoppage time, prompting wild scenes at Anfield which saw Klopp charge into the centre circle to celebrate with keeper Alisson Becker, the closest player to him.

Klopp said he apologised immediately to counterpart Marco Silva – although that appears to have been missed by the Toffees boss who said no such conciliatory action was forthcoming – but it is still unlikely to play well with disciplinary chiefs.

“What can I say about it? I didn’t want to run. It was not in my plan,” he said.

“I didn’t want to run to Ali, I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened. The more important things happened during the 95 minutes.

“Immediately after the game I apologised to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other.

“I told him how much I respect his work, because it’s incredible what he has done with that team. They are just a really outstanding side.

“Derbies are always difficult games but this was a completely different difficult to the last few years.

“Both teams delivered a proper fight, a proper derby from the first second.”