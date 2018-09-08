Liverpool boss Klopp hits out at German media over World Cup exit

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks the way the German media handled the country’s early exit from the World Cup was “crazy”.

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the Group stages as they lost to South Korea and Mexico, with their win over Sweden in between not enough to save them from an early departure in Russia.

Die Mannschaft were held to a goalless draw with France in their UEFA Nations League match on Thursday in their first game since the World Cup and Klopp thinks Joachim Low’s side should be given a chance to redeem themselves.

When Klopp was asked whether he thought criticism of the national team was fair, Klopp replied: “No.

“And if I was a follower of the German national team I wouldn’t say anything. Because you [media] can’t deal with it.

“To deal with an early exit in the group stage of the World Cup, the way the media and the whole nation did, was crazy. The coach had to explain himself, he had to explain football to the whole nation.

“People have been trying this approach for 100 years and it doesn’t work. So, for me, it was too much.

“So, calm down, let them play football and I promise you, Germany will win games again.”