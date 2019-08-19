Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has revealed that the Reds are considering the signing of former Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Dutch goalkeeper Vorm remains a free agent having left Tottenham at the end of last season, but could be handed a surprise Premier League lifeline by the Reds as they chase quality cover and competition for both Adrian and calf-injury victim Alisson Becker.

Liverpool’s fragility in the goalkeeper area was exposed over the weekend when second-choice Adrian was left touch and go for the date with Southampton at St Mary’s, and while the Spaniard was eventually passed fit having undergone a painkilling injection in his ankle beforehand, Jurgen Klopp’s only other option was veteran stopper Andy Lonergan.

Adrian then made something of an alarming error in the match to set up a tense finish, and while his blunder was quickly brushed off by Klopp, it’s now been confirmed that Liverpool are considering another free transfer raid – their third of the summer – for more goalkeeping back-up.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Achterberg said Klopp and Liverpool’s backroom staff had “discussed” the prospect of signing Vorm.

“A good third goalie at a top club is not a superfluous luxury, I have always said,” he explained.

He did add, however, that Lonergan’s record at Championship level is “not to be underestimated,” and that Caoimhin Kelleher’s inclusion in the Republic of Ireland set-up at such a young age is “not for nothing”.

It is, however, possible that discussions around signing Vorm have dampened following the arrival of Lonergan, with the former Preston, Leeds and Middlesbrough keeper signing on a one-year deal last week.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with a move for Vorm, either; the Reds were mentioned as possible suitors for him back in summer 2014 when he first left Swansea, with the keeper instead moving to Spurs and acting as back-up to Hugo Lloris.

