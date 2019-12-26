Liverpool boss Klopp in strong attack on hectic PL Christmas schedule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has launched a strong attack on the Premier League’s hectic Christmas schedule, calling the short turnaround between games a “crime”.

The Reds play Leicester on Boxing Day before facing Wolves on Sunday, but Manchester City are worse affected, with less than 48 hours passing between their clashes with Wolves on Friday and Sheffield United on Sunday.

Klopp has been an outspoken critic in the past about the fixture pile-up around Christmas and he has again said that he thinks the authorities have got it all wrong.

Klopp said: “None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime. Absolutely not OK and we still have it.

“This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen. They are not moaning.

“It would not be a problem to play 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between a Premier League game.”

Klopp continued by saying that the Premier League has difficulty understanding the strain placed on players with such a short turnaround between matches.

“Obviously we can say what we want but no-one is listening. The body needs a specific amount of time to go again. That is science. But we ignore that completely.

“We just say, ‘Oh, they look strange running around again today’.

“We are not in that situation this year, but I understand each manager who mentions it from time to time – or pretty much always – when we see it coming up because it is just not OK but other people have to decide that.”

Liverpool’s double-header with Leicester and Wolves is followed by a clash against Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2.

