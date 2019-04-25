Liverpool boss Klopp names the six teams he likes to watch

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed the six clubs above all that he “likes to watch” when he gets the opportunity.

The Reds have been in terrific form both domestically and in Europe this season, currently sitting one point behind Manchester City in the race for the title, while they also face Barcelona in the Champions League semis.

Klopp’s men have often been praised for their own style of play, but the German has opened up about the teams that he enjoys watching in his own time.

“Whenever I have time I like to watch Dortmund because I’m still connected with them,” Klopp told DAZN.

“Furthermore there are three teams: Man City, Barcelona and Tottenham. I always like to watch them.

“[Werder] Bremen I like to watch as well, but also Mainz – with them I’m still connected too. I also think it’s impressive the way they play under Sandro Schwarz.”

As for Liverpool’s upcoming clashes with Barca, the Reds boss added: “I have played against Real Madrid many times, but never in Barcelona.

“You want to see what is possible. The cool thing about Barcelona is you’re never a favourite.

“To deal with the challenge, perhaps to do things differently to others, that is appealing, even if I have not made any concrete plans yet.”