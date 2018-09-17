Jurgen Klopp has revealed his thoughts on Neymar’s alleged diving problem ahead of Liverpool’s game against PSG.

The Reds face Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain in their first game of the Champions League season on Tuesday night at Anfield.

Neymar is sure to take centre stage, having demanded the limelight for Brazil during this summer’s World Cup.

His theatrics grabbed the headlines, with many accusing him of diving and play-acting.

But Klopp has defended the Brazilian, while also stating that Liverpool will not carry out any rough treatment on his person.

“I don’t follow things like that. When I saw a few games at the World Cup, when it looked like he made more of a situation than it seemed, for me I understand as players were going for him.

“He wanted to protect himself. At the World Cup he was not 100% fit but he took responsibility to play for his country. If Neymar was fit Brazil wins it.

“He doesn’t have to worry. We won’t go for him. We don’t try to act in this way. We want to play football.

“It’s impossible to avoid his quality. He’s an outstanding player.”

