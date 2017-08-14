Klopp gives ice cold responses to latest Coutinho questions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has put thoughts of wantaway Philippe Coutinho out of his mind as he concentrates on the hugely-important Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim.

The Brazil international submitted a transfer request on Friday just a couple of hours after club owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement insisting he would not be sold after two unsuccessful bids from Barcelona.

Coutinho is currently sidelined with a back injury which has delayed his start to the new season – he did not travel with the squad to Germany – and Klopp insists until the 25-year-old is fit again he cannot waste time thinking about him and his position.

“There’s nothing to say about it. I really understand everybody is interested in it, but at this moment I’m not thinking about it,” he said.

“I will answer questions but I’m not in the car, on the way to this press conference, thinking, ‘If they ask this question, what can I say?’, because I have to think about the (training) session in a few minutes.

“It was always like this. I work with the players I have, I don’t think about the players I don’t have at the moment.

“If they’re injured, whatever, you cannot change, it’s the same situation for me.

“I think I’ve said everything you can say about it, if you want to ask do, but I have no more answers.

“Nothing has changed over the last few days. Not on one side, not on the other side.

“I’m not sure what you’re asking for as he’s not available for us at this moment, that’s the main issue.

“He cannot play for Liverpool in this moment and how everybody can imagine, that’s quite a blow for us.

“We know a few days about it, so we have been able to prepare for this game without him, like we have been able to prepare without Adam Lallana, without Daniel Sturridge.”

Coutinho dominated proceedings in Hoffenheim despite being more than 700 miles away on Merseyside.

With just over two weeks remaining of the transfer window Liverpool are adamant he will not be leaving despite suggestions growing of the player’s discontent.