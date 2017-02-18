Liverpool boss Klopp rejected Sane deal, claims Wagner

Jurgen Klopp rejected advice to sign Leroy Sane when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund, claims his former assistant David Wagner.

Wagner, who is now in charge of Championship side Huddersfield and led the Terriers to a goalless draw with Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, urged Klopp to sign Sane before he joined Dortmund’s fierce rivals Schalke.

Sane has since gone on to star for Schalke and, now, Manchester City, as well as Germany.

“I knew him early,” said Wagner. “He was more of a character because of his age and it was part of my job to mention the big talents of Germany to Jurgen.

“I made him aware of him for the first team of Dortmund, but he signed for Schalke.”