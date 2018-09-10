Liverpool boss Klopp reveals verdict on Gerrard’s Rangers reign so far

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his belief that Steven Gerrard has had a brilliant start to life as Rangers boss.

Gerrard was appointed as Rangers boss in his first role as a first-team manager in the summer, having previously been a coach in Liverpool’s developmental system, impressing with the club’s youth sides.

Rangers made a fine start to the season with a 12-game unbeaten run, including qualification for the Europa League group stages.

However, Gerrard’s first defeat came in an Old Firm clash with Celtic earlier this month, the 1-0 scoreline reflecting a closely contested match.

Klopp has spoken in glowing terms about the 38-year-old.

“I have seen a few games because Stevie has three of my former players, two on loan and Flano,” Klopp said.

“He is doing well. I am not sure what the Rangers fans expect but the start was brilliant actually.

“Then you lose against Celtic. Wow, what a surprise! That is a top team in the league.

“Celtic were not 50 or 60 per cent better like in the last few years so they are coming closer. That is the only way to get them one day.

“That is his job to do but, so far – more than good. It is good football. In Europe, it was brilliant. So they have a good team together. They have to improve – that is it.”

