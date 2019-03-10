Klopp sends defiant message to Man City over title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side delivered the important message that no one will get rid of them in the Premier League title race after victory over Burnley.

The Reds overcame testing conditions, including a controversial opening goal from Ashley Westwood, to run out 4-2 winners, leaving them just a point off the top after Manchester City had opened up a four-point lead on Saturday.

“We have only to make sure that we stay in the really interesting competition on top of the table,” said Klopp.

“The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us, if we play as we played today.

“We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent, fighting the circumstances and playing football. That was really good and I liked it.

“We have no problem with confidence. We didn’t have a problem after the Everton game (a goalless draw last Sunday).

“You (the media) make a big fuss if we score five, then we are the best attacking side in the world, and we score nil and then we have an offensive problem.

“Today Mo Salah for me was the best player on the pitch and he didn’t score.

“I am not sure you will see that in a lot of ratings, because he’s a striker and he didn’t score, but we have no problem with confidence. We are in a good moment.

“Most of the things are not that interesting to us.”

Westwood’s goal direct from a corner was allowed to stand despite James Tarkowski appearing to foul goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

“Usually it would have been disallowed, if the ref had a better view, I don’t know exactly. I saw the first moment it is a foul, and then I saw the pictures, you cannot treat the goalie like this,” was Klopp’s view.