Klopp gives resolute response to latest Coutinho sale talks

Jurgen Klopp is absolutely adamant that Liverpool will not sell Philippe Coutinho this summer, amid fresh talk the player will be allowed to join Barcelona.

Reports on Monday morning suggested the La Liga giants were growing in confidence that a deal for Coutinho would soon be struck and Liverpool would reluctantly grant the player his wish to leave.

But Klopp has consistently denied claims all summer that Liverpool would let Coutinho leave and the Reds boss was again resolute when questioned on the matter on Monday afternoon.

“He is not available for sale,” Klopp told reporters in Germany, ahead of his side’s clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday. “There is no other interpretation of that.”

Liverpool have already rejected a £72million offer from Barcelona for Coutinho, but it was claimed they could sanction his sale for around the £85million mark.

However, despite Klopp’s latest denial, it’s unlikely we’ve heard the last of the matter.

Klopp reveals Premier League title aim

Klopp also insisted Liverpool will do their best to win the Premier League this season and insisted his side would aim for the top.

“Yes, we’ll be going for the championship this season,” he added.

“We don’t start a season by not having any ambitions. We have our goals.”