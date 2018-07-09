Liverpool boss Klopp still eager to sign replacement for £142m midfielder

Liverpool are still planning on signing a replacement for midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to a report.

Coutinho swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January as he completed a £142m move to Barcelona.

Klopp is reportedly keen on signing Nabil Fekir from Lyon as a replacement for the Brazil international, while Hakim Ziyech has also been linked.

The Liverpool Echo claims that Klopp still wants Liverpool to sign an outright replacement for Coutinho before the season starts.

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool’s summer recruitment is far from over.

“They are recruiting very well,” said Gerrard, who left Anfield to take charge of Rangers this summer.

“People want to come and play for this manager, people want to come and play for these supporters. The signing of Fabinho will help.

“I am sure the other two or three targets they are after will help them be stronger and make the squad stronger and hopefully they can have a right good go at it.

“The starting 11 is very strong. I think by making signings naturally your bench becomes stronger.”

