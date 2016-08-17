Liverpool sweating over potential Sadio Mane shoulder injury

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane may face a spell on the sidelines after reportedly undergoing scans on a potential shoulder injury.

Mane, who joined Liverpool this summer from Southampton in a bumper £30million deal, is understood to have sustained the knock in training at Melwood on Wednesday before leaving accompanied by a physio.

The 24-year-old was one of the stars of the show as Liverpool overcame Arsenal 4-3 at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the season, scoring what turned out to be the winner with a brilliant individual effort.