Liverpool boss Klopp teases at €60m raid for Dortmund sensation

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is an admirer of Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, and failed to rule out a possible future move.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked with both Liverpool and Manchester United in the last 18 months, but he was coy when questioned about his future by the American broadcaster earlier in the year.

Klopp is a known fan of Pulisic, and Liverpool’s American owners are also believed to be fans of the 19-year-old and all the marketing opportunities that would come with the Pennsylvania-born star.

Now, the Reds boss has once again revealed his admiration of the player and opened the door for a possible Anfield move.

“Yeah, he has a contract at Dortmund. That’s the first problem,” he told reporters.

“I know Christian, I liked him since he was a kid. “He’s a fantastic player, it’s deserved people think highly of him, in Germany it’s the same. “If he wants to play in England he has the chance to do so but he’s at a really good club already. “He had not his best season last year but he was a decisive player but it’s important, there’s no rush, that’s good and he wants to be the best Pulisic he can be. “If he joined us, I don’t know. I like him, but we respect contracts and there’s no market I know about him. “We did our business and Dortmund did theirs. All good.” Earlier in July, it was claimed that Spurs had tabled a €50m bid for Pulisic, while Bild stated in May that Liverpool were readying a €60m bid.

