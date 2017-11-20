Liverpool boss Klopp to keep changes to a minimum v Sevilla

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to resist wholesale changes for the Champions League match against Sevilla in Spain.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius comes back in for European games, while Joe Gomez is expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back as Klopp continues his policy of rotating the youngsters.

Emre Can and James Milner, both substitutes for Saturday’s win over Southampton, are pushing for starts in midfield, with Ragnar Klavan set to continue at centre-back in the absence of the injured Joel Matip.

Adam Lallana, Danny Ings and Danny Ward have all made Liverpool’s 23-man squad.

Liverpool squad: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Coutinho, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Can, Grujic, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke, Ings.