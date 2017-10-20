Liverpool boss provides update on Sadio Mane injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on star winger Sadio Mane ahead of their clash with Tottenham.

Mane reportedly faces up to six weeks out, has been out of action since injuring his hamstring earlier this month.

Klopp admitted that he is eager to get the Senegal star fit as soon as possible, but insisted he cannot protect the ex-Saints man from future injuries.

The Liverpool forward has been named in Senegal’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.

“Sadio is still in rehab. He is indoors. He is not in any exercises outside. I can imagine they (Senegal) feel the pressure a little bit.

“If he is fit earlier I would be really happy. But nobody knows at this moment.

“If he’s fit, we cannot hide him. We can do nothing to keep him.”

The Liverpool boss went on to discuss Sunday’s fixture at Wembley against Spurs, insisting there is no added pressure playing at the national stadium.

“We don’t feel bad when we see Wembley. It’s a wonderful place. We only think about Tottenham, not where we play,” Klopp admitted.

“We know we have to improve – we have improved. We were much smarter in protection.

“Against Manchester United and Maribor, the most important thing was to avoid counter attack and we did that.”

The former Dortmund manager explained his decision to give his Liverpool players a day off after their Champions League win on Tuesday.

“We had a few little issues after the game. It made sense to have a day off.

“It was always clear it could happen (seven goals) and it was not nice to be the opponent when we finish all the situations we create. Maribor have a really strong side and you will see this in other games.

“Am I 100 percent sure we will do it again? Not so far. But I am hoping so because it will be key against Tottenham. It would help a lot.”

Klopp also spoke about James Milner, who made just his third start of the season on Tuesday amid speculation he could be set for a January exit.

“It’s no problem. I was never in doubt about him. I was really happy for him. It’s the situation we want and need. We need more high quality players than 11. We play without Clyne, Lallana and Mane and we still have more players than we can use.

“I respect Milly a lot, he is a very important player for us both on and off the pitch.”