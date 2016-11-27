Liverpool braced as Coutinho set for scan on ankle injury

Philippe Coutinho will have a scan on Monday following an ankle injury he sustained in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Press Association Sport understands the early indication is the Brazil international most likely sustained ligament damage against Sunderland, although there will be no assessment of the extent of the damage until the results of the scan are known.

Coutinho attended the club’s Melwood training ground on Sunday and later left, as he did Anfield last night, on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

There is more positive news on compatriot Roberto Firmino, who was forced off after receiving a kick to his calf late on in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Black Cats.

The Reds’ medical staff do not believe he requires a scan but is likely to be rested for Tuesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final at home to Leeds.

Striker Daniel Sturridge missed the Sunderland game with a tight calf and did not train on Sunday, making his participation on Tuesday also doubtful.

Midfielder Adam Lallana, who has been sidelined since sustaining a groin injury on England duty earlier this month, is making good progress as he continues to train outside with the fitness coach.