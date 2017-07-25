Liverpool braced for second Coutinho bid from Barca

Liverpool are expecting Barcelona to make another bid for star man Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

Sky Sports News claim that the Catalan giants are poised to make a second offer for the Brazil international having seen a first offer of £72m rejected.

In addition, Spanish newspaper Sport says representatives from Barcelona have travelled to London for talks.

Coutinho was in fine form for the Reds last season, amassing a combined 20 goals and assists in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is viewed as a possible alternative to Neymar at Barca should the winger depart for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to shut down any chance of the former Inter player leaving in a press conference last week.

“That’s an interesting question, because you know my answer before.

“I have nothing to say about this, I’m sorry but obviously these stories are without my saying, so why should I disturb this process?

“Do whatever you want with this news, I am not interested. But what I can say, keeping the group together would make sense.”