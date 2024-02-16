Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool braced as PSG focus hunt for Mbappe successor towards Anfield; De Jong chase down to three clubs

PSG could turn to Mo Salah to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer

French giants PSG are reportedly ready to turn to Liverpool in their hunt for a successor to Kylian Mbappe this summer, while Tottenham could suffer a blow to their hopes of landing a top midfield target and the three main clubs in the running to sign Frenkie de Jong have been named – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

PSG TURN TO LIVERPOOL FOR MBAPPE SUCCESSOR

With Kylian Mbappe finally coming clean on his plans for the summer, that game-changing decision is now expected to set the wheels in motion for what could be one of the busiest summer transfer windows on record.

The France striker has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in June and he will therefore become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

There be no shortage of takers for his signature, even if a mega salary is involved, with Liverpool and Arsenal said to be leading the chase among Premier League clubs, while the player himself has long spoken about his desire to play for Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe’s exit from PSG will leave the French outfit with a massive hole to fill, and fresh reports on Friday claim that Reds legend Mo Salah could fill it.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that with the Paris club set to save over £170m in wages over the year, they’re set to go on a big recruitment drive.

And it’s claimed that rather than look to bring in just one player to follow in Mbappe’s footsteps, PSG will take more of a scattergun approach.

That approach sees Salah thrown into the mix, with the Egypt forward said to have many admirers in Paris.

Salah’s future at Liverpool continues to come under the microscope, with a growing feeling that Jurgen Klopp’s departure could be followed by that of the Reds talisman.

Salah emerges as realistic PSG target

Despite suggestions that Saudi Arabia remains the likeliest destination for the 31-year-old if he does decide to quit Merseyside, it appears that PSG are now a realistic option following Mbappe’s statement of intent.

Salah has already been pictured with the club’s owner, Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the past, so they are clearly familiar with one and other.

Given his age and the fact he will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, Salah will not cost the sort of figures that have been banded around in the past.

Add in the fact that any contract renewal will see him earn less than Trent Alexander-Arnold and it may well be that Salah sees this summer as the perfect opportunity to start his next adventure.

But whether that’s in Paris remains to be seen as speculation grows over where Mbappe will go next and who will replace him.

READ MORE: Tottenham fears growing over monumental Liverpool ram-raid that could completely destabilise the club

LEVERKUSEN LOOKING TO HIJACK TOTTENHAM MOVE

Bayer Leverkusen director Slawomir Czarniecki has confirmed that the German club could consider a summer move for Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, who is also rumoured to be on Tottenham’s radar. (Weszlo)

PSG could make a sensational summer move for Barcelona starlet Gavi, although the Catalan giants are likely to demand €100m for the player’s services. (Football Espana)

Reports from Naples claim Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will soon have to decide between a new deal with Napoli and a high-profile move to Barcelona. (Il Mattino)

Multiple clubs in MLS remain in the race for the signature of AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana on their shortlist as a potential midfield pivot signing. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna were in Rome this week to watch Lazio beat Bayern Munich before meeting with transfer target Felipe Anderson over a potential summer move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

TRIO OF CLUBS IN DE JONG HUNT

Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are the three main clubs interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Sport)

Manchester United are once again showing an interest in acquiring Juventus defender Gleison Bremer during the upcoming summer transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Highly-rated midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, is set for a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Germany and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is on Barcelona’s shortlist to replace Xavi, while Bayern Munich will also consider the 58-year-old should they decide to sack Thomas Tuchel. (Bild)

Timo Werner has revealed that Tottenham pushed so hard to sign him in January that in the end he “couldn’t say ‘no’ anymore”. (Sky Deutschland)

Luka Modric is all set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the 38-year-old likely to head to either the Saudi Pro League on MLS. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann claims his move to Barcelona in 2019 was a ‘mistake than can happy to anyone’. (Marca)