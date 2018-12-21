Liverpool are ready to rival Bayern Munich for the signing of a German international striker, according to the latest reports.

Timo Werner has been repeatedly linked with an exit from RB Leipzig, with the Anfield club joined by Manchester United and Bayern Munich in their interest, reports claim.

According to German outlet Abendzeitung, Bayern will not be the only club interested in Werner if he becomes available as Liverpool would be a ‘serious competitor’ to sign him.

The striker is ‘a serious topic at Anfield’ – and scouts have been ‘continuously’ watching a player who has ten Bundesliga goals this season, with only Luka Jovic and Paco Alcacer (both 12) outscoring him.

Werner’s contract with Leipzig runs until 2020, but if he does not sign an extension then the club ‘will probably sell him at the end of the season’ to ensure they get a fair fee. At which point, Liverpool and Bayern will renew a rivalry that will be stoked once more in the Champions League last 16.

“I’ve had a nice two and a half years at Leipzig, so they are in the picture,” Werner said earlier this week when asked about his future.

“There are other clubs in the picture. If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question.”