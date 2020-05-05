Liverpool are interested in a move for Brazilian striker Talles Magno, according to reports in the youngster’s home country.

The Vasco da Gama youngster has been identified as one of Brazil’s most promising teenage talents and is already being monitored by a number of European clubs, say Brazilian news outlet Bolavip (via HITC Sport).

Magno first made the Vasco de Gama first team at just 17 and the 19-year-old has netted twice and added an assist in his 17 appearances in the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro which finished in December.

In addition, Magno has bagged three goals in six appearances for the Brazil Under-17s.

Those domestic and international displays were enough for the Guardian newspaper to include him their ‘Next Generation’ feature, a list of the 60 best young talents in world football.

They wrote: “Talles Magno is such a breath of fresh air he is giving plenty of Brazilians hope again when it comes to domestic football.

“Born and raised in the Tuiuti favela, an area close to Vasco’s stadium, São Januário, he worked hard to get to where he is now, giving himself and his family a better life.

“Shot up physically after joining Vasco in 2012 and has progressed through the youth ranks to make his first-team debut in June 2019.

“He has quickly become one of the most important players for the first team, utterly unafraid to use his skills and take on more experienced opponents.”

Reports suggest Benfica have made an offer to Vasco of €1million while Serie A trio Lazio, Roma and Juventus are also interested.

A move to Benfica would allow Magno to speak his native Portuguese although with Liverpool having Alisson Becker, Robert Firmino and Fabinho on their books, he wouldn’t be short of Brazilian company at Anfield.

He’s described as primarily a centre-forward, who can also operate on the left and that versatility would appeal to Jurgen Klopp as he looks to provide further back-up to main strikers Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino.

While the Reds ponder whether it’s the right time to splash big cash on Timo Werner given the uncertainty in the market created by the Coronavirus pandemic, a bid for Magno at that price could be an appealing low-risk option.