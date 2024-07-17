Liverpool want to sign four Bundesliga stars worth a combined €170m, with Arne Slot pushing two Reds stars out, Man City striker Erling Haaland has made his feelings clear on a move to Real Madrid, while Arsenal are to go big for a £49m Spain star touted as Mikel Arteta’s ‘chosen one’.

QUADRUPLE LIVERPOOL MOVE FOR FOUR TOP BUNDESLIGA STARS

Liverpool are ready to embark on a huge spending spree in the Bundesliga – with Arne Slot eyeing deals for four of the division’s top stars in what could prove a transformative summer window.

A new era is underway at Anfield and Slot is looking to make his mark after stepping into the sizeable shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp. And while the Dutchman shares a similar ethos when it comes to both tactics, formations and the management of his players, he will also hope to get his own ideas across and change the look of the Liverpool squad too.

With the summer window now very much open for business, the Reds have yet to dip their toes into the transfer waters… But it seems all that is about to change with Bild reporting that Slot and Co are putting explosive plans in action over deals to sign four top Bundesliga stars.

Top of Slot’s wishlist is Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who is available this summer owing to a €40m exit clause in his contract at the BayArena. Having played a part in a whopping 26 goals (14 goals, 12 assists) last season from his wing-back position, Slot is determined to bring him to Anfield this summer.

While not seen as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with Real Madrid, the fact the England man does have a year left on his deal, will give them some protection. Better yet, having both players at his disposal – and amid confidence TAA will indeed sign a new deal – Slot will have incredible options down his right flank.

The Reds boss is also keen on a raid for RB Leipzig defender centre-half Mohamed Simakan, who has been a regular in their defence over the last few seasons. Also linked with Atletico Madrid, it’s claimed the Reds are readying a firm offer for the former France U21 international – valued in the €40m to €45m bracket – as they look to fill the void vacated by Joel Matip.

Liverpool transfers: Slot eyes raid on Bayern and Dortmund

Slot also wants more strength in his midfield and Bild believes the Reds are readying a formal approach to Bayern Munich over a deal for Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich has just a year left on his deal at the Allianz Arena and has been strongly linked with a move away. And while Barcelona and Manchester City have been touted as potential suitors, it is Liverpool who are leading the charge with the German seen as an ideal option to play as their new DM in the forthcoming season and with Slot identifying the failure to properly replace Fabinho last summer as an area of weakness in their side.

Kimmich is believed to be available for a fee of €40m this summer.

The final object of Slot’s desire is reportedly Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, who has long been touted for a move to Anfield.

Malen, part of the Netherlands squad that reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals this summer and a close friend of Virgil van Dijk, is not up for sale this summer, though it’s claimed BVB would be open to his sale if an offer worth €50m (£42m) arrived on their doorstep.

Malen, who is contracted to 2026, has weighed in with 34 goals and 19 assists in 111 games across all competitions for Dortmund over the last three seasons and is seen as an ideal option to strengthen their squad and amid claims Luis Diaz could be allowed to depart.

The combined cost for all four stars could set the Reds back a whopping €170m (£142.7m).

Two players get green light to leave Liverpool by Slot

Of course, there are also expected to be departures at Anfield and while Diaz is one of those tipped to leave, there is nothing concrete on the table right now and his leading suitors, Barcelona, are instead putting their efforts into signing Nico Williams as a top priority instead.

However, two other Reds squad stars are seemingly set to soon be on their way with Slot granting permission for an imminent double exit.

First up, reports in the Netherlands claim PSV Eindhoven are planning a firm approach to the Reds for Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, who is a long way down the pecking order and having spent last season on loan with Mainz.

The Bundesliga side were keen to make his loan permanent but are so far yet to propose an offer that matches Liverpool’s valuation.

But with his agent working on finding him a new club, it’s claimed that an offer is now forthcoming from PSV for the 22-year-old.

Van den Berg has only managed four appearances for the Reds and has made it clear he is keen to move on. Now that wish is about to come true with PSV ready to launch a bid worth €16m (£13.4m). Liverpool may also claim a percentage clause of any future sale.

READ NEXT ➡️ Arne Slot ecstatic as Liverpool accelerate signing of Dutch ace with obscene goals and assists record

In addition, it seems time may also be up for a summer 2023 signing at Anfield amid claims Slot has surprisingly told Wataru Endo his exit will be considered if a decent offer comes in for his services.

Liverpool signed the Japan midfielder last summer in a £16.2m deal from VfB Stuttgart and on the recommendation of former sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

And while the 31-year-old appeared on 43 occasions across the season, he was only considered a short-term midfield fix. Now it’s reported Liverpool would be open to his sale if they can get their money back and amid claims a potential return to the Bundesliga could be on the cards.

REAL MADRID TARGET HUGE APPROACH FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Liverpool face a battle to retain the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid targeting a move for the 25-year-old star, who has just over 11 months left on his deal at Anfield. (talkSPORT)

Chelsea remain hot on the trail of Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville despite reports by L’Equipe that Rennes are keen to add the Dutch winger to the capture of midfielder Glen Kamara on Tuesday. (various)

Arsenal face a new battle to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad after the Euro 2024 winner was contacted by Barcelona coach Hansi Flick over a €20m summer move. (Sport)

West Ham have seen an offer worth €30m (£25.1m) rejected by Villarreal for striker Alexander Sorloth, with the Yellow Submarine determined to hold out for the full €38m (£31.9m) clause in the Norwegian’s deal. (various)

The Hammers are also ‘not out the race’ to sign Jean-Clair Todibo having offered Nice €35m (£29.8m), while top suitors Juventus are refusing to go higher than €20m (£16.8m). (Calciomercato)

Leeds United have set a €15m (£12.6m) asking price for Rasmus Kristensen with the Dane asking to leave with immediate effect and with Eintracht Frankfurt looking into a possible deal. (Sky Deutschland)

Aston Villa are digging their heels in over Moussa Diaby and have told Saudi suitors, Al-Ittihad, he will cost £60m if they are to sign him and with Villa considering a move for Spain star Nico Williams as his replacement. (TEAMtalk)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Leny Yoro with the Lille defender set to fly to the UK for a medical and talks over a move after the Red Devils saw a €62m (£52m) package accepted by the Ligue 1 side. (David Ornstein)

MAN CITY IN DANGER OF MASSIVE DOUBLE STRIKER EXIT

Manchester City are to be presented with a hugely-tempting offer worth €70m (£58.8m) from Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez, with the Argentine star open to the move and keen on gaining more regular action. (Mundo Deportivo)

Erling Haaland has also made clear he is keen on a move to Real Madrid either this summer or in 2025, as he eyes a dream link-up with Kylian Mbappe and his close friend Jude Bellingham. (Marca)

Kylian Mbappe’s extraordinary salary at Real Madrid has been revealed with the France star earning a salary of €15m net per year (€30m gross), and will have a signing bonus of between €100m and €115m over the course of his five-year deal. (Marca)

USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso has emerged as a target for Fiorentina, though Real Betis’ €25m asking price could prove problematic. (Sky Italia)

Marseille hope to finalise the signing of Mason Greenwood in the coming days after striking an agreement with Manchester United worth €31.6m (£26.7m), comprising €27.6m (£23.3m) fixed and €4m (£3.4m) in add-ons, plus a large share of any future sale. (L’Equipe)

Leicester City have seen an opening offer worth €25m (£20.1m) plus €5m (£4.88m) in add-ons rejected by Juventus for Argentina attacking midfielder Matias Soule, 21, with the Bianconeri wanting a guaranteed €30m (£25m) up front. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are considering a move to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer with John Barnes adamant he has the qualities Arne Slot needs and that the former Juventus star can thrive in the Premier League. (various)

ARSENAL TO MAKE BIG MOVE FOR ‘CHOSEN ONE’ NICO WILLIAMS

Arsenal are ready to go all out to sign Spain winger Nico Williams with the €58m (£48.7m) exit clause within their reach and the winger touted as Mikel Arteta’s ‘chosen one’. (Sport)

Unwanted Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has offered his services to Napoli and told Antonio Conte he would be keen to sign for them if the Serie A side are forced into the sale of star striker Victor Osimhen, amid links to PSG. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are confident Ronald Araujo will now sign a new contract after the Uruguay defender suffered a thigh injury which rules him out for up to four months, with an agreement worth €20m over four years set to be put on the table. (Sport)

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have outbid Roma in the race to sign Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri, having offered the Moroccan a lucrative contract to move to Istanbul. (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid are looking at a swoop for PSV’s Walter Benitez as a back-up for Jan Oblak next season with Rayo Vallecano looking to snare current No 2 Horatiu Moldovan. (AS)

Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is expected to sign for Monza after Al-Nassr dropped their interest in him and instead made Athletico Paranaense shot-stopper Bento their top target. (SportItalia)

Alvaro Morata is undergoing medical tests with AC Milan on Wednesday before signing a deal until 2028 with the Rossoneri, who are paying €13m to bring the Spain captain back to Italy from Atletico Madrid. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal remain confident a deal for Riccardo Calafiori will go through despite the delay in announcing his signing. Bologna are adamant on receiving the bulk of the €50m (£42m) fee up front, with the Gunners hoping to pay €45m plus €5m in add-ons. (various)