Liverpool breeze past Man Utd in Prem defender pursuit as Reds ‘most serious’ of four clubs

Liverpool are the 'most serious contact' for Wolves man Rayan Ait-Nouri

Liverpool are reportedly the ‘most serious contact’ in the pursuit of Rayan Ait-Nouri, while three Premier League rivals are behind them in the race.

Ait-Nouri has been a useful asset for Wolves this season, playing either as a left-back or in a more advanced role down the left side. He’s missed just four Premier League games for the ninth-placed side.

He’s enjoying his time at Molineux, having assisted twice and scored his first goal of the season in the last game – a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Despite his enjoyment in the Midlands, sources have told TEAMtalk that he’s eager to play for an elite club.

The exclusive report detailed interest in him from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to La Gazzette Du Fennec, they are not the only big-name Premier League outfits that want him.

Indeed, that report states that both Manchester City and Chelsea are also in the mix for the Wolves left-back.

The lack of an actual left-back at the Etihad is cited as a reason for interest from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool ‘most serious contact’ for defender

However, it’s the Reds that are out in front in pursuit of Ait-Nouri.

Indeed, it’s said that they are the ‘most serious contender’.

In fact, the report goes a step further, as it states they are the ‘most serious contact’ which suggests that Liverpool have already approached the player regarding his interest in a move.

His interest is seemingly there, given the latest information gained by TEAMtalk.

As such, if the Reds can convince Wolves to sell Ait-Nouri – no price is mentioned – then it seems a simple transfer for them to get over the line.

Ait-Nouri a useful Robertson replacement

While it’s not likely to happen right now, Liverpool will need to replace left-back Andy Robertson at some point. He’s now 30 years old, and given pace is a very important asset for a full-back, that could soon dwindle.

Ait-Nouri is just 22 and is already in his fourth season playing Premier League football.

As such, he’s shown he’s capable of showing up in the biggest league in the world from a young age, and that’s something that’s likely to continue.

With that being said, he could provide competition for Robertson to a point before taking his position entirely.

For all his quality, there can be no guarantees the Scot will be in the immediate plans of the next manager, so if Ait-Nouri is signed, he could quickly become a first-team player.

