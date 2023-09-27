Liverpool, Brighton take first steps towards transfer of attacker who can’t stop scoring

Liverpool and Brighton are both stepping up their efforts to pull off a transfer involving a player who is scoring for fun this season, per a report.

Brighton’s recruitment over recent times has been the envy of many in the Premier League. The Seagulls rarely miss in the market and have developed a well-earned reputation for talent spotting.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo joined for nominal fees before generating serious profits for the club just a few years later.

Elsewhere, electric winger Kaoru Mitoma and lethal frontman Evan Ferguson are helping to ensure there’s no drop-off in standards at the AMEX.

Brighton are able to go from strength to strength despite selling their best players thanks in large part to their ability to adequately replace them with far cheaper options.

To that end, Guardian journalist, Ed Aarons, has revealed which promising young prospect is now in Brighton’s sights. However, Roberto De Zerbi’s side might not have this particular transfer all their own way.

Brighton, Liverpool launch scouting missions

Aarons tweeted “Brighton and Liverpool have been scouting Germany Under 18 midfielder Raul Paula.”

Now 19, Paula is making waves in Stuttgart’s reserve side this season. Paula – who operates primarily as an attacking midfielder but can also deputise on the left wing – has scored six times in nine matches in the Regionalliga Sudwest this term. Three of those strikes have come in Paula’s last two appearances.

In fact, Paula has been a reliable scorer of goals at each and every level he’s played at since joining Stuttgart’s system back in 2017.

Paula scored four in 14 for the club at Under-17 level before improving his strike rate when promoted to the Under-19s. 10 goals in 23 followed, with another promotion, this time to Stuttgart’s reserve team, then resulting.

Transfermarkt list Paula’s current deal with Stuttgart as expiring in the summer of 2024.

As such, there does appear to be an opening for a vulture to swoop over the coming months and Liverpool and Brighton have set the wheels in motion by launching their scouting missions.

