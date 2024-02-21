Liverpool burst ahead of Man Utd, Chelsea in race for ‘electric’ forward as ‘huge’ scouting effort revealed

Liverpool have reportedly done plenty of groundwork in the chase to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme and can be considered the best-placed club to sign him, ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Guilherme is an 18-year-old attacking midfielder who can also operate as a right winger. The left-footed forward has already made 32 appearances in the Palmeiras first team, despite his tender age. He has made a big impression and has therefore forced his way into the Brazil U20 setup, too.

Guilherme is one of the most exciting young attackers in South America, though it might not be long before he arrives in Europe.

Throughout October and November, major Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea and West Ham United were linked with Guilherme.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Liverpool have identified the starlet as a ‘top’ summer target. The report added that Guilherme has even been labelled the ‘new Kylian Mbappe’, due to him clocking speeds upwards of 36km/h while representing Palmeiras.

Football Insider have now provided the latest on the player’s situation. They state that Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ to snap him up this summer, with Man Utd, Chelsea and West Ham all set to lose out.

The main reason for this is that Liverpool have compiled a ‘huge dossier’ on Guilherme.

And rather than Guilherme becoming part of Liverpool’s academy setup if he moves to England, the Reds view him as a player who can make an ‘immediate difference’ in the first team.

The ‘electric’ teenager has previously been valued as high as £47million, while other sources have stated he will be on the move this summer for £30m. Palmeiras will want to make as much money as possible when selling their academy graduate, though Liverpool will be confident they can get him for a good price.

Should Liverpool be successful in their pursuit of Guilherme, then he will become just the second Brazilian in their squad. Alisson is the club’s sole representative from the South American nation after Fabinho and Roberto Firmino left before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

