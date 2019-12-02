Liverpool can sign Kylian Mbappe in 2020, but pundit has one major doubt

Liverpool do have the funds and pulling power to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2020, Stephen Warnock believes – but he’s also expressed one major reason why he expects the deal not to materialise.

The 20-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital is coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.

“Buying this calibre of player is difficult,” said Klopp. “I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

Furthermore, Spanish newspaper El Desmarque insists Liverpool’s owners FSG have ‘categorically ruled out’ a move for the forward, deeming the package to sign him as ‘too expensive and not falling in line with their transfer strategy’.

Nonetheless, Warnock believes Liverpool’s owners do have the funds to sign Mbappe should they wish – and also reckons they have the appeal to entice the player to Anfield.

“I just think because of the way Liverpool have elevated themselves in the last couple of years under Jurgen Klopp, people are now putting stories together linking them with the best players in the world,” Warnock told the Liverpool Echo.

“Let’s be honest, why wouldn’t they want to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool? The atmosphere is incredible and so is the manager.

“They have reached two Champions League finals in the last two seasons and a Europa League final not long before that. It’s very appealing to go to Liverpool at the moment.

“Would Mbappe go to Liverpool? You know what, why wouldn’t he come? Why wouldn’t he want to play against the best players in the Premier League and really test himself?”

Warnock, however, believes the fact that, in order to win the apparent bias towards Real Madrid and Barcelona players in the Ballon d’Or voting, could sway Mbappe to snub Liverpool and instead head to LaLiga.

“I think the one problem we face over here with players like that is they often feel like they can only win the Ballon d’Or if they go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“Why can’t there be a shift? Why can’t there be a Premier League team who dominates Europe for a number of years?

“He is obviously a player who you would love to see in the Premier League. I would love to see him at Liverpool. Whether it will happen or not, I’m not so sure. That’s only something he would answer.

“It will also depend on the form of Barcelona and Real Madrid. If he feels that those sides are not close to winning the Champions League, then maybe that’s something he might look at.”

Liverpool boss Klopp, meanwhile, has praised Virgil van Dijk for “outstandingly good” match-winning display against Brighton on Saturday – but also had warm words for an “underrated” Reds man.