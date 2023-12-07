Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool can tick Juventus attacking sensation off January ‘shopping list’ with €40m offer; Chelsea to hijack Man Utd, Newcastle chase for Bundesliga centre-back

Liverpool have been told that they could sign a top Juventus talent if they are prepared to cough up €40m in January, Man Utd are set for disappointment over another Juve star, while Chelsea are looking to hijack Erik ten Hag’s chase for a Bundesliga centre-back.

KLOPP ALL EARS AS JUVE CONSIDER YILDIZ SALE

Liverpool have learned that Juventus are potentially ready to cash in on young starlet Kenan Yildiz, who has become a major target for the Reds.

It was revealed earlier this month that Liverpool were ready to make their move for Yildiz, with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke having closely followed the 18-year-old following a recommendation from Jurgen Klopp.

And now, Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Anfield outfit now have the attacking midfielder firmly on their ‘shopping list’ for January.

The Serie A side signed Yildiz, who has also appeared on Arsenal’s radar, from Bayern Munich in 2022 and gave him an opportunity to play regularly in the first team earlier this season.

And while Juve have seen enough to renew the player’s contract until 2027, having already rejected loan proposals, that is not stopping Liverpool making their move.

The report says that Klopp’s men ‘cannot be overlooked at all’ by Juve, who are ready to hand veteran midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new deal.

Juve willing to do business for the right price

Journalist Paolo Bargiggia revealed to TV Play the conditions in which the Old Lady are willing to let the talented midfielder move on.

“Juve would sell Yıldız in the event of a right offer. The valuation is €40m,” he said.

However, there is no mention as to whether Liverpool are willing to pay that much money for a teenager who has only featured five times for Juventus this season.

Yildiz is though considered to be one of Europe’s brightest attacking midfield talents and has already been capped three times by Turkey despite his young age.

It just remains to be seen whether Juve would accept a more realistic offer for the player in the new year.

RABIOT TO DISAPPOINT MAN UTD WITH NEW JUVE DEAL

Manchester United midfield target Adrien Rabiot is ready to extend his stay at Juventus and is likely to put pen-to-paper on a contract extension in the coming weeks. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund are planning to make an attempt to sign out-of-favour Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in January, despite talk he could now stay at Old Trafford. (Sport Bild)

AC Milan have reached an agreement on personal terms with Real Betis full-back Juan Miranda and are pushing to have a deal completed before the end of the January transfer window. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the reports that the club is ‘negotiating to extend the contract by another five years’ with captain Lautaro Martinez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich are assessing a move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo)

The future of Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is up in the air after being left out of the last five games, despite previously being a regular under Diego Simeone. (Diario AS)

CHELSEA TO GATECRASH CHASE FOR TAH

Chelsea are keen on Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who is also a target for Manchester United and Newcastle. The Germany international is seen as a long-term successor to Thiago Silva. (Christian Falk)

Manchester City and Chelsea presence is likely to put Barcelona off trying to sign young Argentine sensation Claudio Echeverri. (Sport)

Bayern Munich could end their pursuit of Fulham’s João Palhinha in favour of a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (Bild)

Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen, 18, is attracting plenty of interest and reports suggest that he could be set to leave the Bianconeri on loan in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is on the radar of Juventus. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Former Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer has revealed that leaving Arsenal was the ‘most dangerous choice’ of his career, having since excelled at AC Milan. (Radio Rossonera)