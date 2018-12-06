Liverpool cast eyes on England U20 starlet to replace outgoing defender

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new left-back to provide competition for Andrew Robertson, a report claims.

Alberto Moreno looks set to leave Anfield in the summer when his contract expires, meaning the Reds are seeking cover at full-back.

According to a report from Club Call, Liverpool have cast their eyes on young Bristol City star Lloyd Kelly, who currently captains England at U20 level.

The report claims that scouts from Liverpool were in attendance to watch Kelly during the Robins’ 2-o defeat to Leeds at Elland Road last month.

He has been a regular in Lee Johnson’s side this season, and having been originally born in Bristol the report suggests it may be difficult to prise him away.

Kelly has already trained with England’s senior side at St George’s Park, and has been compared to Robertson due to his willingness to get forward and involved in attacking play.