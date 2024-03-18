Liverpool challenge Man Utd for signing of electric Real Madrid ace who’s decided transfer plan

Liverpool and Manchester United are both keen on signing Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz this summer, according to a report.

Diaz has already had one spell in England, having been on Manchester City’s books between 2014 and 2019. However, he only made 15 first-team appearances for City as he spent the majority of that time developing in their academy.

The central attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a winger on either flank, joined Real Madrid in January 2019. He then spent three years on loan at AC Milan between 2020 and 2023.

After registering 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 matches for the Rossoneri, Diaz returned to Madrid last summer looking to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Due to the exceptional form of players such as Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, Diaz is not a guaranteed starter for Madrid. However, he is still a supremely talented star who has the ability to glide past several players before either setting up a team-mate or scoring himself.

In October, Aston Villa and West Ham United were linked with sensational moves for Diaz. But now he is appearing on the radars of the very biggest clubs in England.

As per HITC, Liverpool and Man Utd are the main Premier League sides hoping to engineer a deal for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on his situation, too.

Liverpool, Man Utd both pursuing Brahim Diaz

Liverpool and Man Utd in particular feel that Diaz could become frustrated with his situation at Madrid if he cannot force his way into their starting lineup.

However, it will take a huge charm offensive to pull off this deal. The report adds that Diaz’s agents are aware of the interest in his services and have made it known that he is currently looking to stay at Madrid.

This tallies with what the playmaker said last week. When asked if he might snub the offer of a new Madrid contract, Diaz replied: “There’s no negotiation as Real Madrid is the place where I want to be. I want to play for Real and win titles for this club.

“I’m just doing my best every day as I love this club.”

Liverpool and Man Utd do have alternative players in mind, in case Diaz rejects all approaches for his services this summer. Liverpool are big fans of Jamal Musiala, who has shone alongside Harry Kane at Bayern Munich this term, while Man Utd are hunting Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. The latter mainly operates on the right wing but can also play centrally if required.

