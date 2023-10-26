Liverpool chances of Kalvin Phillips raid rated by Fabrizio Romano as Guardiola stance on sale to rivals emerges

Liverpool have learned they have a decent chance of landing Kalvin Phillips in the January window should they make a move for the Manchester City midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano coming clean on the Reds’ plans over a potential swoop.

The England midfielder has failed to win Pep Guardiola’s trust during his 15-month stay at the Etihad, having moved to Manchester City in a £42m deal from boyhood club Leeds in July 2022. Indeed, the 27-year-old, despite getting winners medals in four major competitions already, has only started five matches in all competitions for the Cityzens since making the move.

Phillips, however, remains a regular for his country, where he has actually started more games for Gareth Southgate’s England in that same period of time. However, the situation clearly cannot continue and with the European Championships taking place next summer, Phillips has conceded that he will need to be playing regular football to guarantee his place in Southgate’s plans.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months,” he said earlier this month.

“He [Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

Sources: Man City won’t block Kalvin Phillips move to Liverpool

With Phillips seemingly pushing to leave, City boss Guardiola is reportedly open to the midfielder’s departure.

To that end, the likes of Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all been touted as possible suitors for the midfielder in the January window.

Guardiola is understood to be open to Phillips’ sale to any of those sides, with neither possessing a clear or immediate threat to City’s title chances and/or their hopes of retaining their Champions League trophy.

However, it could be a different matter if Liverpool were to come calling, especially with Jurgen Klopp’s side many people’s favourites to challenge City’s bid to claim a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

As a result, some have suggested that Guardiola may have an issue in allowing Phillips to sign for a direct rival. However, we understand that is not the case and Guardiola is confident enough in his side’s abilities to see out their jobs and would have no issues at all in selling his out-of-favour midfielder to the Reds if a deal can be struck that suits all parties.

As it stands, however, Liverpool are yet to decide if Phillips will be a top target for them in the January window.

Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool chances of signing Man City man

Indeed, the Reds have their eyes on a number of possible options to come into their midfield, with Fluminense star Andre, Assan Oudraogao of Schalke and even Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher all recently touted as targets for Klopp.

However, with Phillips’ name also mentioned as a potential target this week, transfer guru Romano has moved to play down their prospects of a move – for now.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said of Liverpool’s transfer plans: “As previously mentioned, it’s looking increasingly likely for Kalvin Phillips to leave Manchester City this January, but I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool at this stage, despite what’s been reported elsewhere.

“It’s very quiet around Liverpool as of now, no decision will be made in October for their transfer plans in the January window – it will be decided later this year.”

Per reports, City are reportedly seeking a fee of around £40m for Phillips – close to the price they paid Leeds for his services last summer. He signed a six-year deal at the Etihad at the time of his moving, and he will still have four-and-a-half years to run on that £90,000 a week arrangement by the time the January window rolls around.

One thing is for certain, though, and that is that the 30-times capped England man does need that move to reinvigorate a career that, while has been trophy-laden, has very much stalled under Guardiola.

